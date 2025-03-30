Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces in Israeli forceslocated and returned items that belonged to the late Menachem Godard (73), who was murdered during the October 7 massacre and his body was taken to the Gaza Strip by terrorists, where it is still being held.

The items were located in an outpost in Rafah.

The Godard family was informed after authorities confirmed the authenticity of the items. (ANI/TPS)

