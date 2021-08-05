New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) has seen real "development and empowerment" in the last two years.

"Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that since the abrogation of Article 370 there has been unprecedented peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi said two years ago on this day the first big step towards a new Jammu and Kashmir was taken.

"A historic day. Two years ago, on this day, the first big step towards a #NewJammuKashmir was taken. Since then, there has been unprecedented peace & progress in the region," tweeted the official account of Narendra Modi's personal website.

On Augut 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 and 35A, converting Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh into two separate Union Territories.

With this move, the government aimed to develop the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Ladakh. By creating sources of employment, improving the Tourism sector and investments in the Industrial sector, the government aimed to strengthen the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

