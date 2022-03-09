Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, several Kashmiri women achievers from myriad fields shared their perspectives on women empowerment at their native place in a conference on Tuesday.

The conference was organised by an NGO called 'Voice for Peace and Justice' at Sheikh Ul Alam conference hall at Lake Manasbal, in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir and United Kingdom-India education and research Initiative, JK News Time reported.

The achievers were from backgrounds as diverse as academics, medicine, sports and arts.

Dr Farkandha Rehman, a veterinary surgeon, in her speech said, "Girls from Kashmir are rising with every passing day and it is proven now the girls of Kashmir are talented," as quoted by the report.

Saniya Zehra, a scholar who is blind by birth and who achieved heights in academics said, "Being a girl is not a crime, our society should understand the fact that woman can do miracles if supported by her family."

"We girls of Kashmir have represented our motherland at International levels, time has proved that Kashmiri women... have the capacity to rise and shine (and make) our nation (proud) at the global level," said Esra- Bint-Qaisar, an international medalist of Karate.

Several other speakers put their views across sharing their experiences and proposing the way ahead to promote women empowerment in Kashmir. Jabeena Akhter, International Player, Arifa Bilal, gold medalist, Prof. Nighat Basu, Shaheen Mahajan, Miss Saba Bhat, Social Activist, Ms Maria Shah, young Journalist and dozens of women intellectuals spoke on the occasion, the report further said.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Finance Officer/Director District industries and commerce; Prof Parveen Pandith; Maroofa Shah, AGM, State Bank of India; Dr Aarifa Bushra HOD Urdu, Kashmir University and Rajni Saraf, President JK Bank.

The Voice for Peace and Justice is a human rights organisation that has been involved in several programmes aimed at the welfare and development of Kashmiris. (ANI)

