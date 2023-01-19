Wellington, January 19: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she will not contest this year's general elections. Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that February 7 will be her last day as the country's leader. New Zealand: Sword Attack at PM Jacinda Ardern’s Electorate Office in Auckland, Woman Arrested.

"I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple," she said.

Jacinda Ardern Announces She Will Resign as New Zealand PM:

Watch Video:

Ardern faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won re-election two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

