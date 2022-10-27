Auckland, October 27: Police in New Zealand arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with a sword attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Auckland.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the 57-year-old woman, adding that she was "currently assisting police with our inquiries into the matter", reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper. S Jaishankar Calls on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, Conveys PM Narendra Modi's Greetings.

According to emergency services, the sword outside the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was found on the ground outside. So far, no injuries have been reported, Xinhua news agency quoted the emergency services as saying. A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries were also underway. Punjab Shocker: Two Cops Attacked by Mob With Swords and Sticks in Kapurthala.

Ardern is presently in Antarctica for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's Scott Base, the country's only research station in the icy continent.

