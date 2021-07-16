Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday appreciated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for making references to Charaka, Sushruta, Brahmagupta in connectivity history.

"Thank President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan for receiving me. Appreciated his references to Charaka, Sushruta, Brahmagupta in our connectivity history. India and Uzbekistan drive the inter-regional connectivity," tweeted Jaishankar.

Sushruta lived in circa 6th century BC. He wrote Sushruta Samhita, which throws light on several achievements of ancient Indians in the field of medical science, while Charaka was a major contributor to the Ayurveda system of medicine and author of Charaka Samhita.

Brahmagupta wrote important treatises on mathematics and astronomy.

Jaishankar was highlighting the importance of regional connectivity at a conference in Tashkent. Jaishankar noted that the challenge of politics, vested interests, and instability can be formidable impediments to its realisation.

"Positively evaluated our bilateral economic and development cooperation. Discussed the Afghanistan situation and its regional implications," added Jaishankar.

Afghanistan is in turmoil since the withdrawal of foreign forces as the Taliban onslaught has ravished the war-torn country and poses a risk to regional connectivity.

On the challenges that impede connectivity, the Minister said, "The challenge we face is that politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable impediments to its realisation. The real issues are of mindsets, not of disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support in principle benefits no one."

Stressing on the need for greater connectivity, Jaishankar said that a one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. "No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street... All of us need more and multiple options and this applies to the domain of connectivity most of all." (ANI)

