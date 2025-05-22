Berlin, May 22 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a regional conference of Indian ambassadors stationed in Europe on Thursday in Berlin and focused on India's stance against terrorism and strategies to deepen engagement with European nations amid evolving global dynamics.

Jaishankar is in Berlin in the concluding leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All Party Delegations Brief United Arab Emirates, Japan About Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror.

"Chaired the regional conference of our Ambassadors in Europe today in Berlin," he said in a post on X.

"We discussed #OpSindoor and our message of zero tolerance for terrorism. Also deliberated on various aspects of more deeply engaging Europe at a time of change," Jaishankar said. PTI

Also Read | South Korea: Google May Launch Cheaper Version of YouTube Premium Sans Music Amid Antitrust Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)