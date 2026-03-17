Brussels [Belgium], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently concluded a productive visit to Brussels, where he held talks with leaders and foreign ministers from the European Union to advance cooperation across trade, technology, security and connectivity.

Sharing details of the visit on X on Monday, Jaishankar said he met members of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and held discussions with senior European leaders, including Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

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"Concluded a productive visit to Brussels, meeting with the #EuropeanUnion Foreign Affairs Council, calling on Presidents of the @EUCouncil Antonio Costa and @EU_Commission @vonderleyen, and holding talks with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Also met EU counterparts and held separate bilateral discussions with many," Jaishankar wrote.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the finalisation of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement would mark a major milestone in bilateral relations.

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"The finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) represents a turning point in ties. It will not only unlock its enormous economic potential but express the strategic nature of our engagement," he said.

He added that both sides discussed ensuring the agreement translates into practical outcomes through greater trade promotion and deeper business cooperation.

"To realise the gains of FTA on the ground, the two sides should proactively assist each other in practical activities, including trade and investment promotion," Jaishankar noted.

The minister also emphasised collaboration in emerging technologies, saying the India-EU Trade and Technology Council could play a larger role.

"The Trade and Technology Council can be upgraded and repurposed to facilitate collaboration in critical and cutting-edge technologies," he said.

According to Jaishankar, mobility of skilled professionals and stronger supply chains were also important priorities for both sides.

"Mobility of skills and talent flows are very important," he said, adding that initiatives such as the Legal Gateway Office in India and the promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) could strengthen economic ties.

Connectivity initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, were also discussed during the meetings.

"Connectivity is also prominent in our agenda. Will work together to give practical shape to IMEC and other such initiatives," he said.

The minister noted that India and the EU also shared a broader commitment to strengthening global institutions amid geopolitical uncertainty.

"In a multipolar and uncertain world, the India-EU partnership will act as a factor of stability and resilience," Jaishankar said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033625298109899199

During his engagements in Brussels, Jaishankar also met several European counterparts for bilateral discussions.

"Delighted to meet my fellow Foreign Ministers from #EuropeanUnion today in Brussels. Thank EU HRVP @kajakallas for inviting me to this Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. A new chapter in India-EU ties has opened up in 2026. The Foreign Ministers coordinate translating the various agreements into outcomes. Our conversation today therefore covered trade, investment, technology, mobility and defence in particular. The stronger convergence between India and EU in a multipolar world is also expressed in closer consultations. Discussed the West Asia conflict, the Ukraine situation and the Indo-Pacific in today's gathering," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033551378954502603

"Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. A valuable exchange of notes on the conflict in West Asia. Also took stock of the progress of our bilateral relations following the State visit of @bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz to India," he said, referring to talks with Johann Wadephul.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033560849843982708

He also met FM Slovakia Juraj Blanar, saying the visit of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini to India had "provided new momentum to our relations."

"Glad to meet FM Slovakia Juraj Blanar today. The visit of President @PellegriniP_ to India #IndiaAIActionSummit has provided new momentum to our relations. Discussed our bilateral agenda, including furthering cooperation in manufacturing, defence and space," he wrote.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033562134483730922

Furthermore, Jaishankar also held talks with Greece FM Giorgos Gerapetritis.

"Nice to meet Greece FM Giorgos Gerapetritis at the Europa building in Brussels. Our conversation focused on enhancing diplomatic presence, strengthening connectivity and promoting trade. Also discussed repercussions of the West Asia conflict. @GreeceMFA," the post read.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033564332160614785

He also met FM Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands and congratulated him for his recent appointment.

"Good to meet FM Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands this afternoon. @ministerBZ Congratulated him on his recent appointment. Discussed advancing collaboration in semiconductors, AI, water management, and other cutting-edge technologies. Appreciated his commitment to advancing the India-EU ties," Jaishankar wrote.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033579257046421542

Jaishankar also met Antonio Costa in Brussels and conveyed appreciation for his guidance and support in strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

"Delighted to call on @eucopresident Antonio Costa in Brussels. @EUCouncil His guidance and support have taken India-EU ties to a new level. Conveyed our deep appreciation in that regard. Look forward to his continued encouragement," he wrote.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033600878054191529

The minister concluded his visit with a wrap-up meeting with Kaja Kallas.

"A wrap-up meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas in Brussels. Thanked her for inviting me to the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Our conversations on various bilateral and global issues were enriching. Agreed to maintain close and continuing contact," the post read.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033601669351489957

Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, in a post shared on X, wrote that the European Union and India are moving closer amid global geopolitical uncertainty. She said discussions with EU foreign ministers focused on maritime security, coordination in the Indo-Pacific, and expanding cooperation through the new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, while expressing hope for the upcoming EU-India Strategic Dialogue later this year.

"The EU and India are drawing closer together as today's geopolitical uncertainty makes a clear case for deeper partnerships. It was good to meet in Brussels with India's @DrSJaishankar, just a few weeks after the landmark EU-India Summit. Together with EU Foreign Ministers, we discussed maritime security and closer coordination in the Indo-Pacific. We are expanding our cooperation through our new Security and Defence Partnership. I am looking forward to our EU-India Strategic Dialogue later this year," the post read.

https://x.com/kajakallas/status/2033632787387854857 Earlier, Kaja Kallas posted on X, "The closure of the Strait of Hormuz hurts the global economy and helps Russia fund its war. It is affecting our partners in the region and is dangerous for global energy supplies. Today, EU Foreign Ministers will discuss how to better protect shipping in the region, including contributions from our Aspides naval mission."

https://x.com/kajakallas/status/2033476665469260213

Furthermore, Herve Delphin, Ambassador, Delegation of European Union to India wrote on X, "trust and thrust in relationship. Our partnership for shared prosperity & a pole of stability. It will deliver at scale & speed serving our mutual interests. Presidents @vonderleyen, @eucopresident Costa and HRVP @kajakallas in talks with @DrSJaishankar today.

https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/2033525820552310999

With this, Jaishankar concluded his two-day official visit to Brussels, Belgium, which took place at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with the foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. (ANI)

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