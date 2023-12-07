New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed strengthening economic and development cooperation between the two countries with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta here in the national capital on Thursday.

At the meeting in Hyderabad House, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments.

"Glad to welcome FM @Vbiruta of Rwanda in New Delhi this evening. Discussed our steadily increasing engagement in economic, development cooperation, defence and cultural domains. Exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments of mutual interest and our collaboration in the Commonwealth, AU and the UN," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on an official visit to further enhance India-Rwanda ties. He will conclude his visit on December 8 and depart for Rwanda.

The India-Rwanda bilateral relations have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years, as per the MEA.

India's engagement with Rwanda is at three levels, at the African Union (AU) level, at the level of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the bilateral level.

India's engagement with Rwanda has been consultative, response-based and focused on developing Rwandan capacities and human capital, as per the MEA.

Indian assistance to Rwanda has also been guided by the announcements made by India at the India-Africa Forum Summits in 2008, 2011, and 2015.

After the first India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-I), Rwanda was nominated by the AU as one of the recipients to host the India-Africa Vocational Training Centre (VTC). (ANI)

