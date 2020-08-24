Kubinka [Russia], Aug 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to visit Russia next month for the event of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"With regard to our external affairs minister, he is expected to come for some of the events for SCO next month," Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

However, he said that the visit is yet to be confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the SCO summit, he added.

"Presently, no dates are announced, but whenever it is held in Russia, Prime Minister Modi will be attending on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin," Varma said.

The SCO summit was earlier proposed to be held in the month of July. However, the summit had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

