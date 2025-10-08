New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and held discussions on India's foreign policy, focusing on both opportunities and challenges shaping the country's global engagement.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said he was "honoured" to meet the Vice President and discuss key aspects of India's external relations. "Discussed the opportunities and challenges in our foreign policy. Look forward to his guidance and leadership as we take national development forward," the minister posted.

Also Read | UK Phone Theft Bust: Know How One Stolen iPhone Helped Police To Uncover Smuggling up to 40,000 Stolen Phones From UK to China.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1975830832142340461

The meeting takes place at a time when India is continuing to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships, economic diplomacy, and participation in multilateral forums. It also reflects the government's broader efforts to align foreign policy goals with domestic growth and development priorities.

Also Read | California Designates Diwali As State Holiday After Pennsylvania and Connecticut; Indian Community in US Hails Decision.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1975829250868716029

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar also underlined the important role India plays in the global Artificial Intelligence landscape, noting that several countries, especially those from the Global South, look up to it for inspiration.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Trust and Safety India Festival 2025. As a pre-summit for the February 2026 AI Impact Summit, it kicks off conversations of interest for India and the world.

"India bears a special responsibility because many other nations - especially those of the Global South - they look to us for inspiration, and certainly in the case of the digital public infrastructure."

Highlighting the achievements of India in the last decade when one looks at the scale of delivery, improvement in governance, efficiencies with which public is served, the EAM noted that this is resonating across the world.

"As a Foreign Minister, when I go abroad, this is often the topic of conversation, and I can see very much, this being extrapolated into the world of AI as well", he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)