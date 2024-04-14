World News | Jaishankar Speaks to Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian, Raises Release of 17 Indian Crew Members of MSC Aries

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard.

Agency News ANI| Apr 14, 2024 11:08 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Jaishankar Speaks to Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian, Raises Release of 17 Indian Crew Members of MSC Aries
EAM S Jaishankar with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday and took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of the ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Gulf nation.

The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.

Also Read | Sarabjit Singh's Killer Shot Dead in Pakistan: Bike-Borne Assailants in Lahore Kill Amir Sarfaraz Tamba Involved in Murder of Indian Death Row Prisoner in Pakistani Jail.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region."

"Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he added.

Also Read | Supercar Blondie Aka 'Alexandra Mary Darvall' Launches 'SBX Cars' Online Auction House To Sell Rare Cars, Hypercars, Other Expensive Items to Wealthy Buyers.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1779547273975988578

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, onboard the Israel-linked ship 'MSC Aries' in the Strait of Hormuz.

CM Vijayan in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said that, as per reports that are available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

"I am writing to you to share my government's concern regarding the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. As per the reports available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala," he wrote in the letter.

Saying that the ship's seizure has caused great concern, he stated that the "collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals, including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay."

Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.

Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.

Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait o

  • Pohela Boishakh 2024 Food: From Panta Bhat to Shorsh Ilish, 5 Delicious Foods for Celebrating the Bengali New Year
  • Viral
    Maharashtra: Security Guard Denies Entry to Customer Inside Bank for Wearing Shorts in Nagpur, Video Surfaces Maharashtra: Security Guard Denies Entry to Customer Inside Bank for Wearing Shorts in Nagpur, Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    Sir M Visvesvaraya Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About the Eminent Indian Engineer That You Should Know on His Punyatithi Sir M Visvesvaraya Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About the Eminent Indian Engineer That You Should Know on His Punyatithi
  • Videos
    Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images And Quotes For Subho Noboborsho Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images And Quotes For Subho Noboborsho
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Jaishankar Speaks to Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian, Raises Release of 17 Indian Crew Members of MSC Aries

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 14, 2024 11:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Jaishankar Speaks to Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian, Raises Release of 17 Indian Crew Members of MSC Aries
    EAM S Jaishankar with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

    New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday and took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of the ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Gulf nation.

    The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.

    Also Read | Sarabjit Singh's Killer Shot Dead in Pakistan: Bike-Borne Assailants in Lahore Kill Amir Sarfaraz Tamba Involved in Murder of Indian Death Row Prisoner in Pakistani Jail.

    In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region."

    "Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he added.

    Also Read | Supercar Blondie Aka 'Alexandra Mary Darvall' Launches 'SBX Cars' Online Auction House To Sell Rare Cars, Hypercars, Other Expensive Items to Wealthy Buyers.

    https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1779547273975988578

    Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, onboard the Israel-linked ship 'MSC Aries' in the Strait of Hormuz.

    CM Vijayan in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said that, as per reports that are available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

    "I am writing to you to share my government's concern regarding the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. As per the reports available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala," he wrote in the letter.

    Saying that the ship's seizure has caused great concern, he stated that the "collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals, including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay."

    Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

    "We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.

    Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.

    "We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.

    Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

    The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to the ship-tracking site, Marine Traffic.

    Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

    Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported.

    The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Apr 14, 2024 11:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Jaishankar Speaks to Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian, Raises Release of 17 Indian Crew Members of MSC Aries
    EAM S Jaishankar with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

    New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday and took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of the ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Gulf nation.

    The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.

    Also Read | Sarabjit Singh's Killer Shot Dead in Pakistan: Bike-Borne Assailants in Lahore Kill Amir Sarfaraz Tamba Involved in Murder of Indian Death Row Prisoner in Pakistani Jail.

    In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region."

    "Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he added.

    Also Read | Supercar Blondie Aka 'Alexandra Mary Darvall' Launches 'SBX Cars' Online Auction House To Sell Rare Cars, Hypercars, Other Expensive Items to Wealthy Buyers.

    https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1779547273975988578

    Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, onboard the Israel-linked ship 'MSC Aries' in the Strait of Hormuz.

    CM Vijayan in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said that, as per reports that are available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

    "I am writing to you to share my government's concern regarding the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. As per the reports available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala," he wrote in the letter.

    Saying that the ship's seizure has caused great concern, he stated that the "collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals, including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay."

    Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

    "We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.

    Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.

    "We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.

    Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

    The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to the ship-tracking site, Marine Traffic.

    Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

    Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported.

    The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CSK vs MI
    2,000K+ searches
    BJP Manifesto 2024
    100K+ searches
    MI vs CSK
    100K+ searches
    MS Dhoni
    100K+ searches
    Producer Soundarya Jagadish
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    ung Boy Dressed Like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Him During Public Rally in Roorkee, Shows Victory Sign With BJP Leader (Watch Video)">
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CSK vs MI
    2,000K+ searches
    BJP Manifesto 2024
    100K+ searches
    MI vs CSK
    100K+ searches
    MS Dhoni
    100K+ searches
    Producer Soundarya Jagadish
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma