New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the invitation of his counterparts, will be on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia from March 23-27, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The three-nation visit of Jaishankar will focus on "enhancing bilateral relations" and would provide an "opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern," the MEA said.

Jaishankar last visited Singapore in October 2023 and during his visit had held several bilateral engagements with the leaders of the island-nation and senior ministers of the Cabinet.

In June 2023, Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo visited India, during which he and the Jaishankar co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in the national capital.

In December 2023, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, visited Malaysia and pivotal role in reinforcing the bilateral cooperation established under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

MoS MEA Singh paid an official visit to Malaysia from November 30 to December 2, last year informed the Ministry of External Affairs in an official release. (ANI)

