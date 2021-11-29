Tokyo, Nov 29 (AP) Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday.

Also Read | Israel, UK to Work on Preventing Iran from Getting Nuclear Weapons.

The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi Fears He May Be Kidnapped Again and Taken to Guyana.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in a number of nations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)