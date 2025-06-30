New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The International Solar Alliance (ISA) will host the next editions of its flagship initiatives--the CEO Caucus and the International Solar Festival (ISF)--at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, from 3-4 July 2025. These platforms will bring together global leaders, innovators, policymakers, and community champions to advance the global solar transition and foster collaboration across regions, ISA stated in a release.

Launched in 2024, the CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival (ISF) have emerged as key platforms shaping the future of solar energy deployment and innovation. "The CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival are not just flagship initiatives of ISA--they are dynamic, global convenings for public-private collaboration, youth-led innovation, and transformative solar action. By hosting them at World Expo 2025 in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), ISA is deepening its commitment to transforming solar movement from Ambition to Action. While India's progress offers a powerful role model for Global South -- reaching 224 GW of renewable capacity as of April 2025, including 108 GW from solar--these platforms are about global momentum bringing together India, Japan and ISA's 124 member countries by sharing stories, building partnerships, and enabling jobs led solar growth," said Mr Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance.

The 2025 CEO Caucus, themed "Forging the Future of Solar: India-Japan Innovations for a Sustainable Asia" will focus on unlocking new opportunities for cross-border investment, resilient supply chains, and clean energy innovation. A key highlight will be the India-Japan Solar Industry Roundtable, which will explore collaboration in battery storage, green hydrogen, and solar manufacturing--supporting India's ambition of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. The Osaka edition builds on the first 2025 CEO Caucus roundtable held in Brussels in June, which explored Europe's role in diversifying and strengthening global solar value chains.

The second International Solar Festival will spotlight transformative solar stories from youth, entrepreneurs, and communities through sessions such as "Young G Limitless: Leading the Solar Takeover," where young changemakers and technology influencers reimagine the solar future, and "Dastan-e-Aftaab (Story of the Sun)," a cultural performance celebrating our shared solar heritage and the universal significance of the sun. The Festival's first edition in New Delhi in September 2024 attracted thousands and celebrated solar energy's power to transform lives, fuel dreams, and empower communities. It focused on themes such as Youth Engagement, Gender Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Private Sector Engagement, and Community Empowerment--amplifying underrepresented voices and harnessing the energy of youth and innovators to make solar both aspirational and accessible.

Both platforms are now being positioned as annual global convenings for solar advocacy, policy dialogue, and investment mobilisation. CEO Caucus roundtables are also planned across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean in 2025. Reflecting on these global platforms, Mr Khanna added: "The CEO Caucus and International Solar Festival are not just milestones--they are movements. They embody our belief that solar energy can unite nations, transform lives, and accelerate the sustainable future we all aspire to. Through leadership, innovation, and youth-led action, we are building the solar-powered tomorrow the world urgently needs. We invite stakeholders from across the ecosystem to join us in Osaka and be part of this shared journey," ISA noted.

The events will be held at the Bharat Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, with the CEO Caucus on 3 July 2025 and the International Solar Festival on 4 July 2025. ISA has welcomed participation from government representatives, industry leaders, innovators, financiers, youth organisations, and civil society to these global solar events.

The World Expo 2025, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), is currently underway in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Themed "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the Expo focuses on three sub-themes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives. It serves as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and transformative solutions to shape a better future. With 28 million visitors expected, the Expo is a landmark event driving conversations and action for tomorrow's societies.

The International Solar Alliance is a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris. It has 123 Member and Signatory Countries. The Alliance works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promotes solar power as a sustainable transition to a carbon-neutral future. ISA's mission is to unlock investments in solar energy while reducing the cost of technology and financing it. It promotes the use of solar energy in agriculture, health, transport, and power generation sectors. ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments.

According to ISA, the organisation has identified, designed, and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries; driven down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; and increased access to solar training, data, and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers.

With its advocacy for solar-powered solutions, ISA aims to transform lives, bring clean, reliable, and affordable energy to communities worldwide, fuel sustainable growth, and improve quality of life. On 6 December 2017, 15 countries signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement, making ISA the first international intergovernmental organisation to be headquartered in India. ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS). (ANI)

