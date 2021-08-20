Tokyo [Japan] August 20 (ANI): Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday said that the country is not considering to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.

Katsunobu Kato, during a press briefing, said that Japan will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the US, Sputnik reported.

"The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely," he said during a press briefing.

Earlier, Japan has evacuated staff and nationals from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control over the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Earlier, the Taliban have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

