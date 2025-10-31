Gyeongju, October 31: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting on Friday afternoon in South Korea, the Japanese government announced, Kyodo News reported. The meeting between the two leaders, taking place on the sidelines of the two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, marks their first encounter since Takaichi assumed office as Japan's prime minister last week.

According to Kyodo News, the talks are expected to focus on reaffirming both nations' commitment to promoting a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship" while pursuing "constructive and stable" ties amid strained relations. The bilateral meeting comes as Beijing adopts a cautious approach toward Takaichi, who is widely regarded as a China hawk. Longstanding disputes over historical and territorial issues, particularly the repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard vessels into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands, which China claims and refers to as Diaoyu, have continued to strain ties between Tokyo and Beijing. 'We Have a Deal': US-China Signs One-Year Trade Pact As Donald Trump Drops Tariffs to 47% From 57% After Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sidelines of APEC Summit 2025 (Watch Videos).

During a recent phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, China's top diplomat Wang Yi warned that issues relating to history and Taiwan concern "the foundation of bilateral relations and basic trust and faith" between the two nations, Kyodo News reported. Signalling Beijing's reservations, Xi has not sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi following her appointment, despite extending such gestures to her three predecessors, including former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, according to a diplomatic source cited by Kyodo News. US President Donald Trump Thanks Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi for Placing 'Very Large Amount of New Military Equipment' Orders With America (Watch Video).

Takaichi, known for her conservative stance and alignment with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies, is expected to raise Japan's concerns over China's growing maritime activity near the Senkaku Islands and highlight the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. She may also press for the early release of Japanese nationals detained in China on espionage allegations, sources added. Chinese media have labelled Takaichi a right-wing nationalist, noting her close ideological ties to Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)