Tokyo [Japan], Aug 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Japanese nationals report receiving unsolicited mysterious seed parcels that appear to be coming from China, national media reported on Saturday, citing the Kanagawa prefecture authorities.

According to the NHK broadcaster, a male resident of the city of Miura in Kanagawa received a suspicious package with seeds from China on Tuesday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddamma, 110-Year-Old Woman Was Discharged Today From COVID Hospital in Chitradurga: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

Plant quarantine experts in the provincial capital of Yokohama noted that people across the country had reported receiving similar shipments. The Japanese authorities urge against planting such seeds, citing biosecurity concerns.

Since late June, thousands of suspicious seed shipments have been reported across the world, including in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Also Read | Nepal to Send Revised Map to India, UN and Google; New Map Will Include Indian Territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied that the parcels have anything to do with the country, noting that postmarks indicating their origin are forged. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)