Tokyo [Japan], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's police have detained a man on suspicion of attempting to start a fire on a bullet train in the country's southwest, media reported on Monday.

The smoke was seen inside a car of the Hiroshima-Kagoshima train on Monday morning, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, noting that it was running in the Kumamoto prefecture at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Coronavirus Update: Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 250 MN.

The police arrested the 69-year-old man from the Fukuoka prefecture on the spot, and reported no injuries on the train.

The incident took place almost a week following a stabbing attack in a train in Tokyo. On October 31, the Tokyo police arrested a man who started brandishing a knife in the train and then spilled and burnt combustible fluid. The attack left at least 15 passengers injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Files Lawsuit Against UK Minister Dominic Raab, Prison for Preventing Marriage with Fiancee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)