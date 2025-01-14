Cape Canaveral, Jan 14 (AP) Blue Origin will try again to launch its massive new rocket as early as Tuesday after calling off the debut launch because of ice buildup in critical plumbing.

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket was supposed to blast off before dawn on Monday with a prototype satellite. But ice formed in a purge line for a unit powering some of the rocket's hydraulic systems and launch controllers ran out of time to clear it, according to the company.

Founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin said Tuesday's poor weather forecast could cause more delay. Thick clouds and stiff wind were expected at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The test flight already had been delayed by rough seas that posed a risk to the company's plan to land the first-stage booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

New Glenn is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn. It is five times taller than Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket that carries paying customers to the edge of space from Texas.

Bezos founded the company 25 years ago. He took part in Monday's countdown from Mission Control, located at the rocket factory just outside the gates of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

No matter what happens, Bezos said this weekend, "We're going to pick ourselves up and keep going." (AP)

