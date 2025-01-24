Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): The Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District arrested a 32-year-old suspect from the Jerusalem Arab neighbourhood Isawiya on suspicion of contacting elements in the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

As part of his interrogation, it emerged that the suspect was even a Hezbollah operative and joined a group online several years ago called the Resistance Axis of Hezbollah. To this end, he contacted a Hezbollah activist abroad and shared information with her. That activist had previously recruited residents of eastern Jerusalem who were indicted in recent months for contact with a foreign agent.

In addition, the suspect made contact with those residents of the eastern part of the city who were in contact with the Hezbollah operative and even shared information about sensitive places with one of them that he photographed. The suspect also made contact and met with terrorists in Jenin, where he was also photographed with weapons. (ANI/TPS)

