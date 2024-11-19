Athens, Nov 19 (AP) Journalist unions in Greece launched a 24-hour strike Tuesday, joining broader labour unrest ahead of a nationwide general strike planned for Wednesday.

Public and many private media outlets across the country, including print, broadcast, and online platforms, halted operations in solidarity with demands for better wages.

Also Read | Harshita Brella Murder: Parents of Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered in London Call for Justice As Hunt for Husband and Suspect Pankaj Lamba Continues.

Unions are demanding that the conservative government fully restore collective bargaining rights that were scaled back during a 2010-18 financial crisis and successive international bailouts.

The country has since returned to healthy growth and investment grade status but retains the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the European Union. Wednesday's general strike organized by private and public sector unions is expected to paralyze public transport and disrupt other services.

Also Read | HSBC Layoffs Coming? Hundreds of Managers Asked To Reapply in New Corporate and Institutional Banking Division Amid Restructuring by New CEO Georges Elhedery.

Union leaders criticize the government for failing to address escalating inflation and inadequate housing policies which have eroded workers' living standards. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)