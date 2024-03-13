Atlanta, Mar 13 (AP) The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case has dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump, but others remain.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote on Wednesday in an order that six of the charges in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump.

But the order leave intact many other charges in the indictment and the judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed. (AP)

