Kabul [Afghanistan], June 3 (ANI): The death toll from the two explosions that targeted two buses on Tuesday evening near the Ahlolbait Mosque in the Sar-e-Karez area of PD3 in Afghanistan's Kabul has risen to 10, said officials.

Tolonews reported that 12 more passengers were wounded in the blasts. All the victims are civilians. Earlier it was reported that 14 people were wounded in two blasts targeting buses.

The families of the victims have accused the government of failing to provide security to the people, particularly for residents living in western Kabul where similar attacks have claimed hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile, security analysts expressed grave concerns over a dramatic surge in the number of deadly attacks in Kabul. Analysts say that it is concerning that some attacks are not being claimed by any warring parties, Tolonews further reported.

Ali Agha, 15, was one of the victims who was on his way to the marriage ceremony of a friend when the explosion near his car took his life. "I fell on the ground when the explosion occurred," said Mahdi, an eyewitness.

"They cut our 14-year-old son into pieces. Is there any government? It is only a name. If there is a government, why is it not addressing the plight of the people?" asked Ali Agha's uncle.

"We (rescued) the children lying on the ground, all of the victims were civilians," said Sayed Noorullah Sadat, a resident in the area. (ANI)

