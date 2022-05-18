Karachi [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Saying that a nexus of banned outfits and anarchist groups is behind the recent bombings in Karachi, the city's Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, who is the additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) convened the meeting on law and order at the Scouts Auditorium in Karachi, which was attended by officials of all ranks of the Karachi Police, News International reported.

Memon said their initial findings had revealed that a nexus of banned outfits and small anarchist parties had been formed and they were involved in the recent Karachi bombings in Khardar area, the report said, adding, no group had yet claimed responsibility of Monday's attack.

The police chief added that they had received a Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) report regarding in the Kharadar blast and it said the terrorists had used four kilograms of locally made explosive that contained ball bearings and it was equipped with a remote control.

In order to address the worsening law and order situation, Memon said that directives had been issued to his subordinates to change the pattern of their mobile patrolling and increase their intelligence.

The city's top cop said the officials had been directed to create awareness among the people and guide them to immediately inform the local police at emergency number if they found any suspicious activities in their neighbourhood, the report said.

Meanwhile, another important meeting on the law and order situation was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at his office.

Talking about the recent wave of terrorism during which three terrorist incidents had taken place in the city within a month, the CM said that the law and order in the province was under control, but anti-social and anti-state elements had started creating unrest. He further said that the government would not allow them to achieve their nefarious designs, News International reported.

The CM said that he had told the policemen that it was intelligence failure that three incidents had taken place one after another. He pointed out that when a terrorist carrying a bag entered Karachi University, why the bag was not checked.

Earlier today, two men suspected of being involved in the recent blast in Karachi's Saddar area were shot dead during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and the intelligence agencies in Mauripur area of Karachi. (ANI)

