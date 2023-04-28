Astana [Kazakhstan], April 28 (ANI): Amid the presence of Kazakhstan President KK Tokayev, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan decided to chair a session to reveal the contribution of various ethnic groups, as well as their role in building the nation.

The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development. The dates for the session to take place were decided to be as April 26-27.

Also Read | Babies Born After Being Conceived by PlayStation-Controlled Sperm-Injecting Robot.

At least 1300 people participated in the discussion, including members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration, the Government, the Parliament, the diplomatic corps, political parties, members of the scientific and creative intelligentsia, members of the non-governmental sector, leaders of religious organisations, and members of the media, according to the official statement.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK) is a special mechanism that helps to develop ties and solidarity among the nation's various ethnic groups and preserve its multiculturalism and pluralism, is the largest and most resourceful state in Central Asia.

Also Read | 'Jesus Was Single': Church of England Says Single Persons Should be Honoured Equally Like Couples & Families.

The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, RSU "Kogamdyk kelisim" of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan organised the XXXII session of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly, which opened in capital Astana on Thursday, the official statement read.

The main purpose of the session is to consider the issue of the unity of the nation in the context of a common goal - building a Just Kazakhstan and to give political and social impetus to systemic transformations.

Notably, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was established by the Decree of the Head of State on March 1, 1995. The Assembly consisted of 583 people. The Assembly Council meets in between sessions and is composed of public figures, members of Parliament, ministers, and representatives of several regions. ECO representatives are also included,

The Assembly promotes the development of charity in the country and provides coordinating and other support. The total amount of assistance from ethnocultural associations, and benefactors of the APK in 2022 amounted to more than 760 million tenges. Assistance of various kinds has been provided to more than 151 thousand citizens.

Today there are more than 1,000 ethnocultural associations operating in the republic, including 14 Republican ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)