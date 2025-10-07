Poster of the upcoming TIME Business Forum: Tatarstan-India Mutual Efficiency, scheduled for October 9, 2025, at the IT Park named after Bashir Rameev in Kazan, Russia. (Image Source: Russian Embassy in India)

Kazan [Russia], October 7 (ANI): The Rais (Head) of Tatarstan, a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, Rustam Minnikhanov, believes that the business forum, which will be held on October 8-9, opens a new chapter in the history of cooperation between the republic and India, TV BRICS reported.

According to him, the event is of particular importance, as Kazan hosted the BRICS Summit in 2024, with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Kazan, the opening of the Consulate General of India is planned, our universities are actively cooperating, and there is growing interest in joint educational and scientific programmes [...] All this creates a foundation for expanding cooperation in industry, high-tech sectors, innovation, tourism, and humanitarian initiatives," Minnikhanov added.

The event will be held with the support of the Government of Tatarstan and the Embassy of India in Russia, with the TV BRICS International Media Network as its international media partner.

More than 50 honorary guests have confirmed their participation. The Russian side will be represented, in addition to the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, by Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow Government, and Taliya Minullina, Head of the Investment Development Agency of Tatarstan. The Indian delegation will be headed by the Ambassador of India to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

The programme of the forum encompasses 12 thematic areas, ranging from oil and gas chemistry to IT and pharmaceuticals. As Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov noted, "the full diversity of Russian-Indian cooperation is reflected in the rich programme of the forum," according to TV BRICS.

Panel discussions and round tables on the development of industry and digital technologies, agriculture, education, and science will be held simultaneously in five halls. Particular attention will be paid to issues of investment, finance, and entry into new markets. The forum will also include the signing of agreements on joint project implementation and the launch of new business initiatives.

In an exclusive comment to TV BRICS, President of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA) Sammy Kotwani spoke about the most promising areas for cooperation with Russia. He highlighted pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as the Russian authorities are seeking to localise the production of pharmaceutical components.

There is also a growing interest among Indian companies in the agro-industrial sector. As the expert explained, India possesses advanced technologies for processing agricultural raw materials, which can complement Russia's resource potential to create high-value-added products.

"The Indian Business Alliance (IBA) serves as a bridge between entrepreneurs and policymakers, ensuring that business voices are heard within the broader strategic dialogue of BRICS. Our role is twofold: first, to facilitate concrete business linkages - organising trade fairs, B2B meetings, and sector-specific delegations [...] Second, to provide thought leadership by articulating how India-Russia cooperation can set an example within BRICS for sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven partnerships," he stressed.

The cultural programme promises to be equally engaging - guests will enjoy an Indian film festival, an introduction to national cuisine, and a friendly cricket match between student teams from Russia and India. (ANI)

