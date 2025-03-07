Nairobi (Kenya), Mar 7 (AP) Kenya's ruling and main opposition parties have signed an agreement that will see both sides involved in critical government policy making in what critics have described as an attempt to silence opposition.

President William Ruto and main opposition leader Raila Odinga signed the agreement on Friday as their supporters held a march around the capital, Nairobi.

Odinga, leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, said Friday's pact was not a “new political formation” but an agreement that would “help build the country.”

Ruto, who leads the United Democratic Alliance, said leaders had always made “politically correct” decisions and not those that are good for the people of Kenya. He hailed Odinga for always making “difficult decisions” for the interest of other Kenyans.

“So basically there's no opposition party in parliament in Kenya?” political analyst Nanjala Nyabola posted on X.

The opposition Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka wrote on X that Friday's pact was “the biggest betrayal of Kenyans.”

It is the fourth time Odinga – a five time election loser - has signed a pact with a ruling president.

Odinga and Ruto said their pact was not aimed at distributing government positions amongst the two parties, but instead it provided a framework for consultations on issues that affect Kenyans.

Odinga said it would “help ease tension in our country” and that the opposition had realised that it was not enough to “stand aside and criticise.”

“We commit to hold regular consultations on pressing issues,” Odinga said.

The opposition in Kenya has been criticised for being quiet as the government increased taxes and cracked down on young anti-government protesters in June 2024.

In February, Odinga ran and lost the African Union chairperson bid to Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, a move that created uncertainty over Odinga's political future. (AP)

