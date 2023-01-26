Kuwait city [Kuwait], January 26 (ANI): On the eve of India's 74th Republic Day, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Kuwait organised an event where it invited families and children of its members.

Over 200 community members participated with enthusiasm and fervour in the Republic Day celebrations that were held on Wednesday.

Also Read | US: FBI Raids Secret Chinese Police Station in New York.

School bags, along with stationery items were presented to those children who gathered on the occasion.

First Secretary (Community Affairs and Associations), Embassy of India in Kuwait, Kamal Singh Rathore was the chief guest and said he was grateful for the various voluntary services that the KMCC provides.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Wishes: France President Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Other World Leaders Extend Warm Greetings to India on Its 74th R-Day.

Meanwhile, Republic Day is being celebrated across the country and among the diaspora with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)