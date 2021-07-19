Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): US Special envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region.

US Embassy in Pakistan, in a statement, mentioned that Khalilzad had met PM Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa today, reported Geo News.

Khalilzad, during the meetings, had said: "Continued war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region and holds back its development."

Peace, by contrast, will enable regional connectivity and increased trade and development, the special representative said.

"Tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan," he added.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is on a one-day visit to Islamabad as part of a visit to the region, reported Geo News.

The tensions have grown in recent weeks as the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan forces and civilians to take control over more areas in Afghanistan amid foreign forces withdrawal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)