Peshawar [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): The ongoing floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have damaged 3,233 acres of agricultural land, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) said.

According to the 'Rapid Needs Assessment' report prepared by UN-OCHA and cited by Dawn, Buner recorded the largest losses with 1,157 acres affected, followed by Swat with 853 acres, Shangla with 559 acres, and Swabi with 330 acres.

Also Read | Japanese Woman Duped Out of 1 Million Yen in Shocking Online Romance Scam After Fraudster Poses as Astronaut Stranded in Space Desperately Begging for Money to Buy Oxygen.

The report highlighted that over 80 per cent of people reported crop losses, which were particularly significant in Battagram and Mansehra. In contrast, Lower Dir and Torghar reported smaller but notable losses, further threatening food security and livelihoods, Dawn reported.

UN-OCHA stated that approximately 6,206 livestock were lost across 10 flood-affected districts. Buner reported the highest losses at 4,818 animals, followed by Swat with 618, Shangla with 295, Battagram with 219, and Swabi with 105. Smaller but notable losses were recorded in Bajaur, Mansehra, Torghar, and Upper Dir, while Lower Dir reported minimal impact.

Also Read | Israel Rejects Hamas' Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Benjamin Netanyahu Says Military Group Must Accept Tel Aviv's 'Terms To End War'.

"The loss of livestock further weakened the livelihoods of rural households already facing crop damage and displacement," the report said.

Across most affected areas, market access remained relatively stable, with 77 per cent of markets reported as accessible. Full access was recorded in districts such as Bajaur, Battagram, Lower Dir, Tor Ghar, and Upper Dir, while Swat and Mansehra also reported high levels of access. Buner had the lowest access at 35 per cent, limiting residents' options for essential supplies, Dawn reported.

Despite physical access to markets, the supply of food and non-food items was disrupted in 55 per cent of affected areas, with Swabi, Shangla, and Swat facing the most significant interruptions.

The assessment also highlighted gaps in humanitarian support. Food assistance reached 42 per cent of households overall, with significant coverage in Buner, Swabi, and Shangla, while Battagram, Lower Dir, Torghar, and Upper Dir reported limited or no support.

Health services reached 39 per cent of the affected population, with Buner (82 pc), Swabi (50 pc), and Shangla (22 pc) receiving the most interventions. Torghar and Upper Dir reported no health assistance.

Shelter support reached only 20 per cent of households, with Swabi (50 pc) and Buner (31 pc) reporting the highest coverage. Nutrition assistance was provided to just 15 per cent of people, largely concentrated in Buner (48 pc), leaving children and pregnant women at risk.

The education sector was the least supported, with only 2 per cent coverage, despite widespread damage to school infrastructure in Buner, Swat, and Shangla, potentially affecting thousands of children.

Overall, the UN-OCHA report underscored that while food and health received the most attention, shelter, nutrition, and education remain critically underserved, requiring targeted and sustained interventions across all flood-hit districts, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)