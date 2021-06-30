Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean Air was selected as the "2021 Airline of the Year" called the Oscar in the aviation industry by Air Transport World (ATW), an aviation media on Tuesday. The awards ceremony will be held in Boston on October 5.

The ATW's Airlines of the Year award has a huge honour that called the Oscar in the global aviation industry. ATW forms global judges team consisting of editors and analysts to select the best airline every year by comprehensively evaluating factors such as financial stability, business operation, customer service, sustainability and safety. It started in 1974 and this year is 47th.

Cho Won-tae, the Chairman of Hanjin Group, said, "It is an honour to be selected as the prestigious ATW Airlines of the Year award. The selection of ATW is due to the dedication and sacrifice of our executives and employees who endured the worst situation under COVID-19."

"Korean Air has tried hard for a long time to establish itself as a sustainable and respected airline in the global aviation industry, " he added. "We will keep making effort to connect the global community and provide superior services."

Karen Walker, the Editor-in-Chief of ATW, said: "Korean Air's selection as the airline of the year proves the outstanding performance of Korean Air and its executives and employees. ATW sincerely congratulates Korean Air's award."

Korean Air's selection is more meaningful because it was selected while the global aviation industry is moaning amid the worst crisis ever due to COVID-19. (ANI/Global Economic)

