Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 303,039.

The ministry also announced five more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 1,751, while the tally of recoveries rose by 932 to 288,289.

A total of 12,999 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, including 152 in the intensive care units, it said.

On Wednesday, Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry, called on people to abide by health precautions and physical distancing and avoid gatherings.

On Sunday, restaurants and cafes in Kuwait started to receive dine-in customers from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time. After 8 p.m., only takeaway and home delivery orders are permitted. (ANI/Xinhua)

