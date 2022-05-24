New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The India-Kuwait relations in the show Sadaaqa, which aired on Monday revealed the life of the two sisters, Noura Al Arfaj and Shaikha Al Arfaj of the Al Arfaj family from Kuwait who lived a happy life in a penthouse on Mohammed Ali Road in Bombay for many years before shifting to Colaba.

Talking about their love for India, the eldest daughter Noura Al Arfaj said that she studied both Hindi and Urdu at the Parsi run Anjuman Islamic High School. Further, Noura added that their maternal grandmother Salma Bawazir even took part in the political movement with Gandhiji after he returned from South Africa.

Speaking about Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi, Noura said owing to their father being a pearl merchant when he first arrived in India, they had many Indian friends.

"They used to bring to us every Diwali, a big basket of different fruits and also many sweets and even 'patakhe'. And also we celebrate with our friends for the Holi with the colours and dance with them. And it was something amazing," said Noura.

According to the sisters, India felt like "one big family" for them.

"In India, we didn't feel they are Hindu, we are Muslim. All of us like we are one big family. In Holi we go and celebrate with them, in Eid, they come to us and celebrate with us. So it was fantastic," added Noura.

Dating back to their Indian linkage, the show revealed that Noura and Sheikh's maternal uncle Rashid who was a Bollywood film producer was married to Dilip Kumar's niece. The Kuwaiti family held conversations in both Hindi and Urdu while the women in the household adorned sarees and Arabic dresses as well.

Although the family relocated later in their life, they kept their connections and love for India alive. Sheikha, the younger daughter of the Al Arfaj family confounded the Haemony House, the centre for medication and Raja Yoga in Kuwait.

In addition, according to Noura the Al Arfaj Engineering Company has 90 per cent, Indian employees. Sheikha also established the very first vegan restaurant in Kuwait, named Ginger, based on India's ancient philosophy of Satvik Aahaar. (ANI)

