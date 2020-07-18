Dubai, Jul 18 (AP) Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler has been admitted to the hospital for a medical checkup, the oil-rich nation's state-run news agency reported Saturday.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was in “good health,” the KUNA news agency said, citing a statement from the country's diwan minister.

Also Read | '60% of COVID-19 Cases Are Due to Local Transmission,' Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

The brief report did not elaborate. However, the visit comes as the tiny nation fights the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen over 58,000 cases and 400 deaths in the country of 4.1 million.

Its Health Ministry says over 49,000 people have recovered from the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. In August 2019, Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback" that required him to be hospitalised.

Also Read | Sir Ian Botham Set to Be Made a Peer by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Supporting Brexit: Report.

That came after visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that he was “praying for Emir's speedy recovery,” without elaborating.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He's pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the ongoing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)