Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Indian Himalayan Council of the Nalanda Buddhist Tradition organised a Buddhist Conference here in Leh, Ladakh on Friday.

The conference was titled 'Nalanda Buddhism in the 21st Century: Challenges and Responses.'

Also Read | Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Named Pakistan’s Caretaker PM: Who Is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Balochistan Lawmaker.

The conference was attended by around 550 delegates consisting of revered Rinpoches, Geshes, Khenpos, Monks and Nuns, and Scholars.

Highlighting the objective behind organising the event, General Secretary of the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda, Maling Gonbo said “The gap between the monastic community and the population of Leh is widening by the day. So, it becomes essential to bridge the gap between the people of Ladakh and the monastics. This is one of the prime challenges for us in the 21st century. Therefore, we are organizing programs, seminars, conferences, and workshops throughout the Himalayan region. We are focusing on how the Nalanda Buddhist Tradition reaches the common masses and how monastics play a crucial role in it.”

Also Read | Hawaii Wildfire: Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pledge USD 100 Million to Aid Maui’s Recovery From Bushfire.

Nalanda Buddhism with cross-cultural relations, which is one of the powerful factors of cultural mobilization and social stability in the Himalayan region, has been striving for a key role in national integration and further consolidation of these strategic areas of the country.

The event also held great significance for the people of Ladakh for they, especially the youngsters, were enriched with the nuances of the concept.

“The event being held in Ladakh provides a great opportunity for the local people. It is a significant chance for people, especially the youth, to understand the Nalanda tradition. I welcome the conduct of this event.” said Tsering Dorjay, Vice President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association.

Buddhism believes in the philosophy of attaining enlightenment through mindfulness.

Stanzin Minjur, Professor of Buddhism History, CIBS Leh said “Mahatma Buddha is a symbol of peace. He always preached about adopting the middle path. One should neither be too harsh nor too soft.”

The Himalayan region from Tawang, Sikkim, Lahoul-Spitti, Kinauur, Uttarakhand to Ladakh, is the repository of a rich cultural heritage of Buddhist traditions that flourished for thousands of years in harsh geographical conditions. With time the vibrant living Buddhist heritage is undergoing a rapid transformation in its polity, culture and socio-economic changes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)