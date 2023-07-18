Ladakh [India], July 18 (ANI): At the conclusion of the Peace Walk organised in Ladakh, Buddhist monks in Ladakh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for peace in the world and also thanked him for the development of Buddhist places in India.

A three-day World Peace Conference and Peace Walk, with the aim of spreading peace and harmony, has concluded in Ladakh. Buddhist monks and devotees and local people participated in this event.

A 10-point Ladakh peace declaration was also signed on the occasion.

The aim of the event was to spread the message of unity and togetherness by promoting peace and harmony in the world.

In today’s world wars, terrorism, upheavals and various kinds of violence, civil wars and challenges, have thrown the world into a state of unrest, mistrust and tension.

All world powers, for natural resources, religious issues and every little thing are resorting to violence. This is a matter of concern for mankind. The importance of peace and harmony increases even more at times like these.

Gurus and eminent scholars from different countries together gathered and expressed their views here on one platform at the international conference.

Buddhist monks and devotees from around seven countries participated in the conference, where it was deliberated on how to deal with contemporary global challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and ideology.

Organized by Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC) Ladakh, this programme featured participants from countries such as Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the United States of America.

About 2500 leaders of different religions, devotees and eminent scholars participated, including members of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Carrying prayers and peace messages, a large congregation of Buddhist monks from across countries along with other devotees, leaders of other religious communities, and students carried out a peace walk to promote world peace and harmony on Sunday in Ladakh. The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) also participated.

Spreading Lord Buddha's messages of peace and harmony, they walked from NDS stadium to Shanti Stupa in Leh, Ladakh which is located at an elevation of 11,841 feet above sea level, which culminated the 32-day Padh Yatra, of 150 Buddhist monks and laypersons of Thailand, for world peace.

Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder and President of Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC), Leh, Ladakh, said, “The whole world is going through many challenges. It needs a great leader... who can bring peace and harmony and friendship to the whole world. And that is our prime minister Narendra Modi who is a Karmyogi himself.”

He said that India is fortunate to have such a great leader who combines spiritual values – like yoga, meditation, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena, who is an internationally recognized and respected Buddhist leader, said, “India is fortunate to have such a great leader. There are many economical leaders, and technological leaders, political leaders but everyone is missing one quality, the spiritual part. Prime Minister Narendra Modi combines spiritual values – like yoga, meditation, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He brings it to the general development."

He said that America and European countries are great. they have done wonderful work. They invented a lot of physical comforts, but it was not enough. They failed in leading the world harmoniously.

“The whole world is looking at India and PM Modi to lead the world with our ancient wisdom of Mahakaruna, Ahimsa, Yoga, Meditation and Maitri. We all should feel fortunate that India is under the leadership of PM Modi who spreads peace and harmony,” said Bhikkhu Sanghasena, adding that PM Modi has emerged as a global peacemaker.

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) was also part of the peace walk led by its convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu.Dr Pornchai Palawadhammo, President of the World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB), based in Thailand, who was part of the Padh Yatra, said that India is the motherland of Buddhism and it teaches peace.

“India and Thailand can work together and create peace for the world. Indian PM Narendra Modi is a powerful and popular man and he understands the teachings of Buddha and he practices them,” he said.

Local students participating in the Peace Walk said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there has been significant development in the field of education in Ladakh.

"After the declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory, a new phase of development has begun. Ladakh has got a Central University, a college, and many schools. As a result of which the level of education in Ladakh has increased," said a student.

The Dhamma Padh Yatra reached Mahabodhi International Meditation Center (MIMC) Ladakh today. It was started for world peace on June 12, 2023, from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.On their arrival at MIMC on Sunday, they were welcomed by Bhikkhu Sanghasena and the delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) led by its convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu who also participated in the peace walk.

Comprising of Buddhist monks, leaders of other faiths, religious bodies, community leaders, devotees, and students, a congregation of nearly 2500 participated, which included monks from countries like Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the US, in the peace walk which aimed to propagate the message of peace and harmony.

They also held prayers for world peace at Shanti Stupa. (ANI)

