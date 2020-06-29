New York [USA], June 29 (ANI): The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galway Valley, Eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives defending their national territory.

"We strongly condemn the Chinese aggressive intrusion in Indian territory. Tibet's independence India's security. Jai Bharat Jai Tibet," the protesters shouted.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. (ANI)

