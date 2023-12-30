Lahore [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted relief to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, suspending an order by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) that had declared the former federal minister a "proclaimed offender," ARY News reported.

A two-member bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition on Friday filed by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader against the ATC orders.

Fawad Chaudhry's counsel argued during the hearing that the returning officer (RO) had rejected his client's nomination papers, citing the objection that the former minister had been declared a "proclaimed offender."

The counsel maintained that Fawad Chaudhry was incarcerated in Adiala Jail, and despite this, the Anti-Terrorism Court declared him a "PO."

He asserted, "The court could have summoned Fawad by issuing a notice, but this was not done," according to ARY News.

The counsel also contended that the ATC orders were contrary to the facts and urged the LHC to annul the declaration.

After hearing the arguments, the LHC suspended the ATC orders and issued notices to the concerned parties, adjourning the hearing until January 11.

On December 16, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case. The arrest took place at Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the arrest warrant for the former minister.

It's worth noting that in June of the same year, Fawad Chaudhry was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, ARY News reported. (ANI)

