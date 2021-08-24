Yangon [Maynmar], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 11 people have been killed in a landslide in Myanmar's Mandalay region as seven more bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening, an official of a local rescue organization told Xinhua.

The landslide destroyed three houses, burying 11 people in Mogok township of Mandalay on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nuts And Bolts As Pizza Toppings! UK Woman Shocked to Find New Kind of Toppings After Ordering Pizza from Domino’s (See Pics).

Three people escaped with minor injuries, said an official of the Parami Health Care Foundation in Mogok township.

According to the Mogok Township Fire Services Department, a number of landslides have occurred in the township this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | COVID-19 Likely Originated Naturally, Says US National Institutes of Health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)