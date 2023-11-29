Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and the leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) hosted an interactive session with noted economist and intellectual Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia is one of India's most celebrated civil servants, having served as secretary to the Ministry of Finance as well as other positions throughout his decades-long career in public service.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Osprey Military Aircraft With Eight Aboard Crashes off Japanese Island of Yakushima in Kagoshima.

In 1991, India faced a balance of payment crisis, an unsustainable fiscal deficit, rising debt, dwindling foreign reserves and low GDP growth along with very high inflation.

Indian policymakers at the time, one of whom was Ahluwalia, devised a series of policies and strategies that set India on the path to liberalisation and fiscal consolidation.

Also Read | Hamas Now Invites Elon Musk to Gaza After His Israel Visit To See 'Extent of Destruction' by Israeli Attacks.

As a former Division Chief of the World Bank, Ahluwalia was able to respond to a series of questions regarding economic management from members of Sri Lanka's main opposition party, during the interaction.

Prior to his interactive session, the leader of the SJB, Premadasa, held a one-on-one meeting to discuss the policy framework that might provide some relief to Sri Lanka's people and its economy.

As an architect of India's economic revival that has led to the country becoming a major player in the global economy, Ahluwalia's presence and advice were inspiring to a group that included the SJB intelligentsia, members of Parliament and members of the Indian CEO Forum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)