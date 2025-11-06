Manama [Bahrain], November 6 (ANI): India's Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday lauded the establishment of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC), describing it as a landmark step in strengthening the legal, economic, and commercial ties between India and Bahrain.

Speaking at the BICC event on "Bahrain-India: Pathways Towards Successful Commerce" held at the Ritz-Carlton, Manama, the Minister said the occasion was "very special for both India and Bahrain," coinciding with Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary and the full moon day, a moment, he said, symbolic of peace and renewal.

"Our economic relationship is deepening by the day. As trade and investment ties grow, the role of arbitration and dispute resolution mechanisms becomes increasingly important to sustain trust and confidence between our business communities," Meghwal said.

Highlighting that India and Bahrain share a 5,000-year-old bond dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, he added, "Our bilateral trade has grown by almost 20%, and India now stands as the sixth-largest investor in Bahrain. This reflects the strength of our economic and cultural ties."

The Minister underlined that a robust legal framework is essential for the growing commercial relationship. "As our trade and investment ties expand, it is vital to have a sound and effective dispute resolution mechanism to facilitate smooth commercial operations," he said.

Emphasising India's progress in arbitration, Meghwal stated, "Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in India is no longer just an alternative -- it has become a vital and forward-looking instrument of justice delivery. ADR is a focus area in India, and we are bringing new amendments to strengthen its framework."

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines, Meghwal noted that India's arbitration centres are gaining global recognition, with several institutions emerging as hubs for legal expertise and capacity building. "The setting up of BICC will act as a touchstone for international commercial dispute resolution. It will encourage cooperation and knowledge exchange among our jurisdictions," he said.

Congratulating Bahrain on the initiative, Meghwal added, "India and Bahrain stand at a defining juncture. The establishment of the BICC is a crucial step forward, and our aim is to create a platform where both nations can resolve disputes smoothly. Let us work together to build an ecosystem that is exemplary in practice."

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who has joined the BICC's judicial panel, commended Bahrain's leadership and vision in advancing commercial justice.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain, guided by the foresight of His Majesty the King, has taken a formidable step forward to further this age of peace and prosperity. The Bahrain International Commercial Court, established under a treaty between Bahrain and Singapore, will further strengthen the Bahrain regionally and internationally as a global arbitration hub," Anand said.

She added, "An international commercial court drives business -- and business drives collaboration, innovation, and our ability to achieve human potential. These are not abstract concepts, but the foundations of progress."

Acknowledging Singapore's contribution, Anand noted, "Singapore is a pioneer in commercial justice, and we stand on their fine shoulders. This court, comprising some of the finest legal minds from across the world, will become a beacon of justice -- combining intellect, integrity, and technology to deliver excellence." (ANI)

