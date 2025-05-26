After overcoming several hurdles, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf was finally released in theatres on Friday (May 23). For the unversed, the movie, directed by Karan Sharma, was involved in a legal battle with multiplex chain PVR Inox after its makers decided to opt for a direct OTT premiere. However, the issue was resolved in the Bombay High Court. The romantic comedy made a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹7.20 crore on its opening day. As expected, the film performed even better over the weekend and has now neared the ₹30 crore mark after its first weekend. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 3

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf is performing well at the box office. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie, which opened at INR 20 crore on its opening day, has now raked in INR 28.71 crore after spending three days at the box office. On Day 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf collected INR 9.81 Crore and INR 11.70 crore on Day 3. The consistent growth in earnings has taken the total collections of the film to INR 28.71 crore at the domestic box office. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Controversy: Bombay High Court Restrains OTT Release of Rajkummar Rao’s Film Amid Legal Battle With PVR Inox - Reports.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Update

#BhoolChukMaaf delivers a fantastic opening weekend... While discounted tickets and promotional offers on Friday helped boost initial footfalls, the film posted excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday purely on merit. Both national chains and non-national properties performed… pic.twitter.com/dU5EdQpOaI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2025

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around the story of a youngster who gets a government job so that he can marry the love of his life. The movie bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Pictures also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Zakir Hussain and Ishtiyak Khan in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).