India lost one of the biggest gems as Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away aged 73. Ustad Zakir Hussain was undergoing treatment at a hospital in San Francisco and passed away on December 15, 2024. Reacting to the loss, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media accounts and paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tabla Maestro. Sachin wrote, "The curtains have fallen, but the beats will continue to echo in our hearts forever. If his hands delivered the rhythms, his smiling face and humble persona conveyed a melody - always respectful to everyone around him, putting them at ease. Rest in peace, Ustad Zakir Hussain ji. We were fortunate to witness your magic. Your music knew no boundaries, and your loss is deeply felt by music lovers worldwide."

