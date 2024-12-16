The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing of legendary Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Tabla Maestro (View Post).

Shri Modi in a post on X wrote:

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity. Zakir Hussain Death: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Expresses His Condolence to Indian Tabla Player and Composer’s Death at 73 Age, Calls Him ‘A True Legend’.

His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community.”

