Tripoli [Libya], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Interior Ministry of Libya on Saturday held the first forum on securing the elections slated for December.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said at the forum that the gathering of the security departments was "an important step towards uniting the state's institutions."

Interior Minister Khaled Mazen said that the forum aimed to integrate efforts and security plans for the elections, adding that all the needs of the security departments would be provided.

Libya plans to hold general elections on Dec. 24, as endorsed by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. (ANI/Xinhua)

