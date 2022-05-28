Kathmandu [Nepal], May 28 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Shah Deuba on Saturday reiterated that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are their territories.

Responding to questions raised by the opposition during deliberation on not including the three disputed areas in the lately announced plans and policies, the Nepalese Prime Minister said, "Nepal has been adopting the non-aligned foreign policy. The Government of Nepal always has kept national interest in front and worked on the issues of mutual benefits when it comes to its neighbours and other countries. The Government of Nepal always is ready to defend its territories. The areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepali and the Government of Nepal have a firm understanding of them."

"The issue of borders is sensitive and we understand that these issues can be resolved through dialogues and talks through diplomatic channels. Acting on it, we have been making our efforts through diplomatic channels. This issue has been given proper space in the plans and policies introduced by the government," he added.

While taking part in the deliberation over plans and policies of the government in parliament, earlier this week, CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist) leader and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli questioned Deuba over the visit of US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya to a Tibetan refugee camp in Lalitpur.

Oli further had asked for the government's stance on the disputed areas which had led to shivering the diplomatic relation between Nepal and India during his tenure.

Nepal in the year 2020, amended the constitution incorporating a new political and administrative map in the preamble constitution. The new map included the tri-junction of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh which has remained a disputed area between Nepal and India.

Nepal's updated map prepared to incorporate the missing territories was submitted to the Ministry of Land Management by the Department of Survey which claims to have taken accurate scale, projection and coordinate system. It was publicly released on May 20, 2020, after the go-ahead signal from the Cabinet meeting on May 18, the same year.

Tensions between New Delhi and Kathmandu last year arose after the issuance of the political map by Nepal on mid of May including the tri-junction, which India earlier had included in its November 2019 issued map.

Diplomatic ties between the nations severed further after the inauguration of the road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8, 2020, after which Nepal strongly objected to India's unilateral move of constructing the road.

Following a strong objection from Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India". (ANI)

