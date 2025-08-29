Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a written interview to the Japanese publication The Yomiuri Shimbun, has said that he looks forward to charting the next phase of strategic ties between India and Japan.

"During my meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba, I look forward to charting the next phase of our partnership. Our focus will be to strengthen security, enhance resilience, drive innovation and deliver prosperity for our people," PM Modi said.

He expressed confidence that his visit, though short, will be long in impact. "India and Japan will continue to be a force for peace, progress and stability in Asia and the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that he would improve defence cooperation with Japan.

"Collaboration in the defence sector has been a strong success story for India and Japan. Both countries have a shared interest in peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, he told the Japanese publication.

He noted that the partnership between the two countries spans across all three services with regular bilateral and multilateral exercises. The two countries, he said are building a robust Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation, and "working on codevelopment and coproduction of UNICORN masts for our Navy."

"In recent years, Indian defence products are rapidly expanding their global footprint. Japan also has a proven record in the field of defence technology. Together, with political trust and natural complementarities, we can design and produce next generation defense platforms not just for ourselves, but also for the world," he told the Yomiuri Shimbun.

He further said, "the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation to be adopted during my visit will further military modernization and defence industry collaboration, and advance our ambition for shaping a secure and stable Indo-Pacific for generations to come."

Among the outcomes of the Prime Minister's visit to Japan include a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.

The declaration is a comprehensive framework to evolve defence and security cooperation to respond to contemporary security challenges in line with the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

At the India-Japan Summit that PM Modi held with Ishiba, the two sides released a joint statement as well as the "2035 Vision Statement" for the future of the relationship to upgrade the 2025 Vision Statement announced by PM Modi and then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)