Seoul, Apr 29 (AP) Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection on Saturday.

Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colorful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label's logo.

Also Read | Earthquake in Somalia: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Near Caluula.

The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls' Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and "Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.

Also Read | US: New Omicron Subvariant Becomes Second Dominant COVID-19 Strain in United States.

Global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)