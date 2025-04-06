Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) for the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit in Tashkent, an official statement said.

Birla will represent 1.4 billion citizens of the world's largest democracy in the historic 150th Assembly of the IPU, which is continuously adding new dimensions in the field of global parliamentary cooperation, the statement said.

Birla will speak on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice".

Birla will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from Vietnam, Israel, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as per the statement.

During his visit, Lok Sabha Speaker will interact with Indian Community in Uzbekistan and Indian students studying there.

Birla will also lead members of the IPD in paying floral tributes at the bust of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Honoured to be at inaugural Ceremony for Heads of Delegations at 150th Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit in Tashkent. At a time when unity and dialogue are more crucial than ever, I am proud to be amongst such esteemed leaders, all dedicated to advancing peace, prosperity, and justice for all. This historic gathering marks a milestone in global parliamentary diplomacy, bringing together diverse voices committed to shaping the future of our nations and the world."

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1908568378207592813

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1908572189470708115

Upon arrival at Tashkent on Saturday, Birla said he hoped to form meaningful dialogue on issues like peace and cooperation.

"Arrived in the vibrant city of Tashkent, to a warm welcome, for the 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union. Will join fellow leaders, legislators and visionaries from around the globe to engage in meaningful dialogue on issues that shape our collective future. Hopeful of forging the spirit of cooperation, shared development goals, peace and prosperity," he said.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1908517282214523133

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1908448123459870731

Earlier on Saturday, he said in a post on X, "Leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 5-9 April 2025. Will address the Assembly during the General Debate on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice". Looking forward to meet my counterparts from other countries. Will also address the members of the Indian community and students there." (ANI)

